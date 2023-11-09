Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the NLB Group Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the third quarter 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Blaz Brodnjak, CEO; Mr. Andreas Burkhardt, CRO; and Mr. Archibald Kremser, CFO. Mr. Brodnjak, you may now proceed.



Blaz Brodnjak - Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. - CEO, CMO & Deputy President of the Management Board



Thank you very much, Constantinos, and warm welcome. Good afternoon, everyone, to the regular quarterly webcast.



Let me draw your attention to the regular disclaimer. And as usually, I will start with a short introduction of general developments. So we're looking back to another very, very strong quarter, very solid recurring performance, both in terms of revenues, continued cost discipline and especially in terms of asset quality. We have not seen any