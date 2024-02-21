Feb 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Athene Fixed Income Investor Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Jeanne Hess, Vice President of External Relations at Athene. Please go ahead.
Jeanne Hess - Athene Holding Ltd. - VP of External Relations
Thanks, Jamie, and welcome, everyone. We must remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections, which do not guarantee future events or performance. We do not undertake any duty to revise or update such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy. Please refer to Athene and Apollo's most recent quarterly and annual reports and other SEC filings for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
We will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which we believe are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business, and you'll find reconciliations of these metrics within our materials available at ir.athene.com. Additional
Apollo Global Management Inc Corporate Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...