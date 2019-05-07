Q1 2019 Natural Health Trends Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to Natural Health Trends Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this program is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ariel Papermaster. Thank you. You may begin.



Ariel Papermaster -



Thank you, and welcome to Natural Health Trends First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, there may be statements made relating to the future results of the company that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to result of certain factors, including those set forth in the company's filings and the Securities and Exchange Commission.



It should also be noted that today's call will be webcast live and can be found on the Investors section of the company's corporate website at