Q2 2019 Napatech A/S Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 27, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Heine Thorsgaard

Napatech A/S - CFO

* Raymond Smets

Napatech A/S - CEO



Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Napatech Half-Yearly Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Ray Smets; and CFO, Heine Thorsgaard. I will now hand you over to Ray Smets. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Raymond Smets - Napatech A/S-CEO



Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's 2019 Half-year Report Webcast. I'm Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. With me today is Heine Thorsgaard, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today's half-year report for 2019 was fully and finally released earlier this morning on the OSE, and is available on our website at napatech.com. Following our prepared remarks, I will open up for your questions. (Operator Instructions)



I would also like to inform you that the Q&A