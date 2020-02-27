Q4 2019 Napatech A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Hello, and welcome to the Napatech Q4 2019 interim management statement.
Raymond Smets - Napatech A/S-CEO
Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's Q4 and Full Year 2019 Management Statement Presentation Webcast.
I'm Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. With me today is Heine Thorsgaard, our Chief Financial Officer.
Today's interim management statement for Q4 and full year 2019 was released earlier this morning on the OSE and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at napatech.com. For your information, a recording of this webcast will also be available on the Napatech website shortly. Next slide. Please note that we'll be conducting a live Q&A session following our presentation, so please have your questions ready. If you would like to ask a question, please be prepared and follow the instructions on this slide. I will display this slide again when we're ready to take your questions.
