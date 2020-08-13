Half Year 2020 Napatech A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Raymond Smets - Napatech A/S-CEO



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's First Half 2020 Half Year Report Presentation Webcast. I'm Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. I'm located in Copenhagen today and joined by Heine Thorsgaard, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today's half year report for 2020 was released earlier this morning on the OSE and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at napatech.com. For your information, a recording of this webcast will also be available on the Napatech website as soon as possible later today.



Given the current situation of the global pandemic, I truly hope all of you are staying, well, I'm happy also to report that our Napatech family is also well and staying healthy.



Next slide. Although our webcasts aren't always super interactive, we want to be open to your questions, whether live directly following our presentation today or any time via e-mail. We