Raymond Smets - Napatech A/S-CEO



Good morning I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's third Quarter 2020 interim management statement presentation webcast. I'm Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. I'm in our Copenhagen headquarters today with Heine Thorsgaard, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's third quarter 2020 IMS was released earlier this morning on the OSE and is available on the Investor Relations page on our website at napatech.com. For your information, a recording of this webcast will also be available on the Napatech website as soon as possible later today. Despite the ebbs and flows of the global pandemic, I hope you all are doing well. I'm happy to report that our Napatech family is healthy with no known COVID-19 cases, and we've been working virtually, again, per the recommendations of the Danish authorities and managing our global workforce