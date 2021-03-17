Napatech A/S Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Lars Rabaek Boilesen - Napatech A/S-Chairman



Welcome and good morning, good afternoon, good evening to everyone who is joining us virtually for this year's 2021 Napatech Capital Markets Day. I'm Lars Boilesen, Chairman of the Board. And on behalf of the Board, the management and the entire Napatech company, I'm very excited that you are joining here today.



The global pandemic has had a big impact on our lives to last year, and this event is no different. Despite this, unfortunately, we can't meet person-to-person here in Oslo. It also creates opportunity to hold events virtually. We have impressive list of speakers from around the world, and we have more global investors and more global press than we have had in the previous years.



We are looking forward to sharing with you our insights around opportunities in the network and communications industry, a combination of monumental changes from cloud networking, 5G mobile and the IoT had created once in a generation opportunity for companies operating in this space like Napatech. We have assembled an