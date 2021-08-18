Q2 2021 Napatech A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Raymond Smets - Napatech A/S-CEO&Executive Management Board



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's 2021 Half Year Report Presentation Webcast. I'm Ray Smets, CEO of Napatech. I'm located in Copenhagen today and joined by Heine Thorsgaard, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's half year report for 2021 was released earlier this morning on the OSE and is available on the Investor Relations page on our website at napatech.com. Given the resurgence of the global pandemic we've seen, I hope you're all staying well. We here at Napatech are completely healthy.



Next page, please. As always, we want to be available to answer your questions. We'll answer your questions at the end of our presentation via text, which you