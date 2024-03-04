Mar 04, 2024 / 04:45PM GMT

Andrew J. McLeod - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the next session at Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference. Apologies for taking a few minutes to get underway to get marked up and get ready for business, but we're now well and truly ready for business. So my name is Andrew McLeod. I'm from Morgan Stanley's research team in Sydney, Australia, where I head up TMT research there.



I've been fortunate enough to be covering News Corp family of companies for approximately 20 years now. So it's my great pleasure this morning to be hosting CEO of News Corp, Robert Thomson up here on stage. And because News Corp is a unique company, sprawling several geographies and industry groups, I'm also really fortunate to have Sean Diffley, my colleague from specialist sales TMT at Morgan Stanley in New York as well.



So the pair of us will be asking Robert some interesting questions this morning. So -- and the reason I've got my glasses on here as well is just to make the important disclosure announcement, everybody have a look at the morganstanley.com research