Half Year 2019 CNOOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the 2019 Interim Results Presentation of CNOOC Limited. Before we start, please allow me to introduce the Management on stage today, Mr. Xu Keqiang, President; Mr. Weizhi Xie, Chief Financial Officer.



Now I'll pass to Mr. Xie for the presentation.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2019 Interim Result Analyst Briefing. Today, we will go through our operating and the financial results for the first half of 2019.



Okay, let's turn to the next slide. Our presentation today includes 4 parts. Firstly, we will start by giving you a brief overview of our interim results; secondly, we will talk about our operating results and the highlights; thirdly, we will discuss our financial performance and analysis; and finally, the company's future outlook.



In the first half of 2019, significant successes were achieved in exploration and the