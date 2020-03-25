Full Year 2019 CNOOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to the CNOOC Limited 2019 Annual Results Analyst Conference Call. I'm pleased to present Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the company; Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO of the company; Mr. Hu Guangjie, President of the company; and Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company. In the following 15 minutes, Mr. Xie will give you a presentation on the company financial and operating highlights in the annual results of 2019. After that, we will have a Q&A session. Mr. Xie, please kindly begin.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CNOOC Limited 2019 Annual Results Analyst Briefing. Now the world is confronting outbreak of COVID-19. Oil and gas industry is suffering a hard time. I wish everyone safe, and I do believe we shall overcome.



Today, we will go through our operating and financial results for the year of 2019.



Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2.



Let's turn to the next slide. Our presentation today includes 4 parts. First, we