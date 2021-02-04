CNOOC Ltd Strategy Preview Analyst Briefing Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the analyst briefing of CNOOC Limited 2021 Strategy Preview. Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO of the company and Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2021 Strategy Preview.



Let's turn to the next slide. Today, we will cover 3 parts: Firstly, let's have a look at our -- at the macro environment; secondly, I will present our 2021 operating guidance; and thirdly, I'll provide an update of our future outlook.



First, let's have a look at the current macro environment and outlook.