CNOOC Ltd Strategy Preview Analyst Briefing Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the analyst briefing of CNOOC Limited 2021 Strategy Preview. I'm pleased to present to you Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO of the company and Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company. We will have 2 sessions in today's presentation. First, Mr. Xie will present the company's strategic review of the year 2021. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session. Now may I pass the floor to Xie. (foreign language).
Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2021 Strategy Preview. Chinese New Year is approaching, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you good health and a prosperous Year of the Ox. Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 3.
Let's turn to the next slide. Today, we will cover 3 parts: Firstly, let's have a look at our -- at the macro environment; secondly, I will present our 2021 operating guidance; and thirdly, I'll provide an update of our future outlook.
First, let's have a look at the current macro environment and outlook.
