Full Year 2020 CNOOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:45AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the analyst presentation of CNOOC Limited's 2020 Annual Results Announcement. I'm pleased to present Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the company.



Dongjin Wang - CNOOC Limited - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Okay. Thank you. Chairman.



Operator



Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO of the company.



Dongjin Wang - CNOOC Limited - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted] Dear fellow shareholders and analysts, good afternoon. Today, we're having this online conference of 2020 CNOOC Limited Annual Results Announcement. It's a great pleasure to meet you again and brief on our full year results for 2020. First of all, on behalf of the Board of Directors and all the staff of CNOOC, I would like to express my sincere welcome to all of you.



The year 2020 was an extraordinary and challenging one. The sudden hit of COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the steep decline of global oil prices, have brought unprecedented difficulties and challenges to