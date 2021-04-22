Q1 2021 CNOOC Ltd Operational Performance Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on slide 2.



Please turn to the next slide. First of all, let's have an overview of our operating performance for the first quarter. Our net production was 137.7 BOE, up 4.7% year-over-year. We made two new discoveries and 18 successful appraisal wells. In terms of financial performance, the oil and gas sales revenue were RMB48.34 billion, up 21% year-over-year. CapEx spending was RMB16.04 billion. Average realized oil price and gas