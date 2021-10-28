Q3 2021 CNOOC Ltd Operational Performance Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining CNOOC Limited 2021 Third Quarter Review Conference Call. I'm Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company. Now let me introduce you the company's financial and operating highlights in the third quarter of this year.



Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2. Let's turn to the next slide. First of all, let's have an overview of our operating performance for the first 3 quarters. Total net production was $422.2 million BOE, up 8.5% year-over-year. We made 18 new discoveries and successfully appraised 27 oil and gas structures. On development and