Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Analyst Presentation of CNOOC Limited 2021 Third Quarter Review. I'm pleased to present Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company. We will have 2 parts in today's presentation. Mr. Xie will give you an update on the performance of third quarter 2021. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session. Now, may I pass the floor to Mr. Xie. (foreign language)
Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining CNOOC Limited 2021 Third Quarter Review Conference Call. I'm Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company. Now let me introduce you the company's financial and operating highlights in the third quarter of this year.
Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2. Let's turn to the next slide. First of all, let's have an overview of our operating performance for the first 3 quarters. Total net production was $422.2 million BOE, up 8.5% year-over-year. We made 18 new discoveries and successfully appraised 27 oil and gas structures. On development and
Q3 2021 CNOOC Ltd Operational Performance Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
