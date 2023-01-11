CNOOC Ltd 2023 Strategy Preview Analyst Briefing Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CNOOC Limited 2023 Strategy Preview. I'm pleased to present Mr. Xinhuai Zhou, CEO of the company and Mr. Weizhi Xie, CFO of the company. We have 2 parts in today's presentation. Mr. Xie will present the company's strategy preview of the year 2023. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



2023 strategy preview as Chinese New Year is approaching, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family good health and good fortune in the year of the Rabbit. This slide shows the management at today's meeting. Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer. Let's turn to the next slide. Today's presentation has 2 parts. Firstly, I will present our 2023 operating guidance and secondary, let's have a look at our future outlook. Now I will start with the company's operating guidance for 2023.



First, let's have a look at the current macro environment. The global economy is expected to grow