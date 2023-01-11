Jan 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CNOOC Limited 2023 Strategy Preview. I'm pleased to present Mr. Xinhuai Zhou, CEO of the company and Mr. Weizhi Xie, CFO of the company. We have 2 parts in today's presentation. Mr. Xie will present the company's strategy preview of the year 2023. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session.
Now may I pass the floor to Mr. Xie. (foreign language).
Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO
2023 strategy preview as Chinese New Year is approaching, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family good health and good fortune in the year of the Rabbit. This slide shows the management at today's meeting. Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer. Let's turn to the next slide. Today's presentation has 2 parts. Firstly, I will present our 2023 operating guidance and secondary, let's have a look at our future outlook. Now I will start with the company's operating guidance for 2023.
First, let's have a look at the current macro environment. The global economy is expected to grow
CNOOC Ltd 2023 Strategy Preview Analyst Briefing Transcript
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...