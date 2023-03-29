Full Year 2022 CNOOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2022 Annual Results announcement. I'm pleased to present Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the company; Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the company; Mr. Lin Boqiang, Independent Non-Executive Director of the company; Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company; and Mr. Xu Yugao, Joint Company Secretary of the company. We have 3 parts in today's presentation. Chairman Wang will deliver opening remarks, and Mr. Xie will give you an update on the performance of full year 2022. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session.



Ladies and gentlemen, now may I pass the floor to Chairman Wang, Dongjin Wang. (foreign language).



Dongjin Wang - CNOOC Limited - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon, analysts. It's a great pleasure to be back in Hong Kong to interact with you all live. First of all, on behalf of CNOOC's Board of Directors and all employees, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you. The year 2022 was an extremely extraordinary year in the history of our company. In this