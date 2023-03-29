Mar 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2022 Annual Results announcement. I'm pleased to present Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the company; Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the company; Mr. Lin Boqiang, Independent Non-Executive Director of the company; Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of the company; and Mr. Xu Yugao, Joint Company Secretary of the company. We have 3 parts in today's presentation. Chairman Wang will deliver opening remarks, and Mr. Xie will give you an update on the performance of full year 2022. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session.
Ladies and gentlemen, now may I pass the floor to Chairman Wang, Dongjin Wang. (foreign language).
Dongjin Wang - CNOOC Limited - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
[Interpreted]
Good afternoon, analysts. It's a great pleasure to be back in Hong Kong to interact with you all live. First of all, on behalf of CNOOC's Board of Directors and all employees, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you. The year 2022 was an extremely extraordinary year in the history of our company. In this
Full Year 2022 CNOOC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...