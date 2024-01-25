Jan 25, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CNOOC Limited's 2024 Strategy Preview. I'm pleased to present Mr. Xinhuai Zhou, CEO and President of the company and Ms. Weizhi Xie, CFO of the company.



We have 2 parts in today's presentation. Ms. Weizhi will present the company's strategy preview of the year 2024. Afterwards, we'll have a Q&A session. Now may I pass the floor to Ms Weizhi.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2024 Strategy Preview. Chinese New Year is approaching. I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family good health and good fortune in the year of the Dragon.



This slide shows the management at today's meeting. Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer. Let's turn to the next slide. Today's presentation has 2 parts. Firstly, I will present our 2024 operating guidance. And secondly, let's have a look at our future outlook. I'll start with the company's key operating guidance for 2024. Let's have a look at the macro environment.