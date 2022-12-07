Nexam Chemical Holding AB Investor Day Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Johan Arvidsson - Nexam Chemical Holding AB - CEO



Nexam Chemical, we are making additives for plastic. And we both develop it, we produce it, and we sell the additives to the plastic industry. And it's kind of easy to come to the conclusion, working with plastic or dealing with plastic, that plastic should never have been invented, it's not part of a sustainable society. On the other hand, it's such an integrated part of everything we do, everything we have around us. And it's perhaps not as much a question about if, it's more about how we are going to deal with plastic in the future.



On the pictures, you see some examples of where it's more or less 100% plastic. What you wear while doing sports is an integrated part of electrification and renewable energy. It's in every handheld device and also healthcare. And I intentionally kept out everything you see when you go into the grocery store.



So Nexam has additives that can change the properties of plastic. It can improve the properties and enable more lightweight design, and it can also open up and increase the possibility to recycle the