Sep 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Ronnie TÃ¶rnqvist - Nexam Chemical Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to this presentation from Nexam Chemical, Lomma, Sweden. (Event Instructions)



The purpose of the presentation is to present our sharpened commercial strategy and the savings program that were both recently announced. My name is Ronnie TÃ¶rnqvist. I'm, since the end of May, CEO of Nexam Chemical, but I have a background from the company that some of you might know of. I was in the Board of Director for a couple of years and am also been a consultant.



Before I go into the meat of the presentation, I would like to show a couple of slides to put us into position. Imagine the world without plastic, it would be very hard, right? Plastics are used and are central parts of a lot of important things around us, in our society, and our lives.



It's a huge part of the IT, telecommunications, smartphones, et cetera. It's a huge part of the whole transportation industry to make that efficient and safe. It's an absolutely vital part to make the modern