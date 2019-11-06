Q3 2019 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NCAB Group Q3 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Hans StÃ¥hl; and CFO Anders ForsÃ©n. (Operator Instructions)



Hans StÃ¥hl - NCAB Group AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Hello, it's Hans here. Hello, everybody. And I'm sitting here with Anders and Gunilla, and we're going to present NCAB, who we are and what we are doing and what's our Q3 report.



So we'll start with Page 4, describing who we are. And we can see that we are 17 companies around the world, and we are 403 employees, and we prefer to call ourselves specialists. And also, one can see that we are aiming for demanding customers. So that's our mission, selling circuit board to demanding customers and, of course, with 0 defects and sustainably at the lowest total cost.



So at Page 5, what circuit boards using for? So we are selling the bare board. Our customers has marked in the components and the components or the printed circuit board assembly is