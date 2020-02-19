Q4 2019 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

NCAB Group Q4 Report for 2019. CEO, Hans StÃ¥hl; and the CFO, Anders ForsÃ©n.



Hans StÃ¥hl - NCAB Group AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Good morning, everybody. So I feel very proud here today to present our Q4 2019 results, and we have prepared an agenda here, where we're going to start off with talking about NCAB; Q4 in short; and then we have this coronavirus, so we're going to talk about the actions and effects; and then further with the Q4, more detail; and summary; and then we have the question-and-answer as we finish up with.



So if we start with the first page where we present NCAB, and we have 17 companies around the world, and we're selling our products to 45 markets, and we are almost 400 employees or specialists as we like to call ourselves. We are working with 23 factories. And it's worthwhile mentioning, it's not -- we don't own the factories, we only own the