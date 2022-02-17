Q4 2021 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. So today, I will start up. Peter Kruk here and joined -- followed then by my colleague, Anders ForsÃ©n.



If we move to Page 3, we can start by summarizing quarter 4. We're ending the year on a very strong note with a good fourth quarter. We amounted to net sales of SEK 977 million, which corresponds to strong organic growth as well of 55% in U.S. dollar. And U.S. dollar is the trading currency we have, which better represents the true development of the market. If we then add the effects of acquisitions, our growth is 87% in U.S. dollars.



Also positive is that the order intake continues on a high note. Total orders amounted to 10,067 -- sorry, SEK 1,067 million, up 55% in U.S. dollars.