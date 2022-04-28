Q1 2022 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Peter Kruk; CFO, Anders Forsen; and Head of IR, Gunilla Ohman.



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. So if we move to Page #3, I think we are very happy to present a very strong first quarter. We have net sales of SEK 1,141 million, which corresponds to a growth of 85% in SEK or 66% in USD. Also a very strong organic growth of 42% in USD. And as we've mentioned before, USD is our main trading currency, which is probably the most relevant growth numbers to compare with.



Also on the order intake side, SEK 1,171 million, continued strong order intake, up 8% in USD. Comparable units, it is down 8%. But I think this is natural as we had in quarter 1, quarter 2 of 2021, very strong order increases due to increase in lead times. Lead times are now stable and actually slightly improving, which is also then meaning that we