Q2 2022 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to NCAB's Q2 presentation for 2022.



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. So if we move to Page #3, a summary of the quarter, I'm very pleased to present a very good quarter for us in NCAB. We had sales amounting to SEK 1,122 million posting on organic growth of 15% in U.S. dollar, which is our main trading currency. With acquisitions, our sales growth is up to 25% in U.S. dollars.



We have continuously good order intake. Order intake at SEK 1,035 million which is down 2% in Swedish kroner versus prior year, and in comparable units, it is a decrease of 27%. However, one needs to bear in mind that during the first half of 2021, there was an increasing order booking related