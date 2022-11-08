Q3 2022 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders Forsen - NCAB Group AB(publ)-CFO



Yes, hello. Good morning, everyone. I'm happy to present the third quarter results for NCAB Group. I'm not joined by Peter Kruk today because he's in recovery after a minor sport injury, but you have to take this for me instead.



So if we go to Page #3, rough summary, we see a rather solid and good demand continuing from our customers. We also can see that the component situation is improving for the customers, which is good, of course. We're also very happy to present a record EBITA result and highest margin ever for NCAB. All segments is doing very well, except East. That's still struggling after the disclosure of Russia and from the lockdowns in China.



In connection to our profit, we're also very happy to