Q4 2022 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the NCAB Q4 presentation for 2022. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Peter Kruk; and CFO, Anders Forsen. Please go ahead.
Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, and welcome, everyone. So speaking today will be myself, Peter Kruk and my colleague, Anders Forsen and joining us also is Gunilla Ohman, our Investor Relations responsible.
Starting with summarizing a little bit where we are. We can see that we are in a market with continued solid customer demand. We're continuing to grow despite very tough comparables in 2021, although we are also seeing some temporary softness in the order intake, and which we will comment on later on.
Good improving margins and profitability throughout the company. We see improvements in all of our regions. And in the quarter, especially Eastern North American regions, we're showing standout performance. Throughout the year, we have been working on a strong cash flow, which has
