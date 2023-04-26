Q1 2023 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the NCAB Group Q1 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Peter Kruk, and CFO, Anders Forsen. Please go ahead.
Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. So as described, it will be myself, Peter Kruk, and my colleague, Anders Forsen, who will be giving you the update from our first quarter. Feeling very good after a very strong start of the year for us. We can see continued solid customer demand. We have good net sales in the quarter despite very tough comparables from '22. Also a good indication for us is that we see a positive order trend within the quarter. We are reporting record results in this quarter with very high margins and profitability. So we have a record EBITA and a record EBITA margin and also a return on equity about 43%.
Looking at our regions, we can see that Nordics and Europe have been the best-performing regions in this quarter. But we're also happy to see
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
