Q1 2023 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. So as described, it will be myself, Peter Kruk, and my colleague, Anders Forsen, who will be giving you the update from our first quarter. Feeling very good after a very strong start of the year for us. We can see continued solid customer demand. We have good net sales in the quarter despite very tough comparables from '22. Also a good indication for us is that we see a positive order trend within the quarter. We are reporting record results in this quarter with very high margins and profitability. So we have a record EBITA and a record EBITA margin and also a return on equity about 43%.



Looking at our regions, we can see that Nordics and Europe have been the best-performing regions in this quarter. But we're also happy to see