Q2 2023 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the NCAB Q2 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Peter Kruk; CFO, Anders Forsen; and Head of Investor Relations, Gunilla Ohman. Please go ahead.



Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. So my name is Peter Kruk, and my colleague, Anders Forsen and Gunilla Ohman, will go through today's presentation.



Starting by looking at key -- some key takeaways for the second quarter. We have seen generally weaker markets in all of our regions. Net sales and order intake are decreasing, mainly because of lower pricing, but also inventory normalization with our customers. We can see Nordic and European regions performing slightly stronger. And you also have pockets markets like EV charging markets and Aerospace & Defense that continue to perform well.



Despite the lower top line, we have developed an improved result with higher margins and good profitability. So we've been able to offset