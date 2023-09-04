NCAB Group AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 04, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Christian Salamon - NCAB Group AB(publ)-Independent Chairman of the Board



Hello, and welcome. This is a historic and exciting day, our first Capital Markets Day. I'm Christian Salamon, I'm Chairman of the Board.



We have -- I think, you are here almost 40 people from all over the world, I was almost going to say at least welcome from Finland, from -- many of you from Sweden, France, (inaudible) , Germany, (inaudible) U.K., U.S., I know some people got stranded in the U.K. with a flight that was canceled. You're all very welcome. And then also listeners and viewers online, very welcome, both who are looking live and looking afterwards. So thank you, and really thanks for giving us the time to talk a little bit about NCAB and showing you what company we are and let you make the judgment if it's great or not.



So this is historic. We're not a startup, but we're still a fairly young company. It was founded about 30 years ago with entrepreneurs having the idea of supplying customers with printed circuit boards of high quality, good