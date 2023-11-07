Q3 2023 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Kruk - NCAB Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. So as stated, Peter, myself and Anders will be presenting here as we start.



So we are closing quarter 3 with yet another quarter with a weak market, but strong financials. Overall, we can see generally weak markets in all of our regions, and this is a combination where both net sales and order intake are decreasing and it's driven by lower prices in the market as well as inventory normalization and of course, also a hesitant demand. We can, however, see that the order intake is stabilizing and there is signs of more activity, notably in China.



We also have segments like Automotive, EV charging markets and Aerospace and Defense. These are all segments which continue to perform quite