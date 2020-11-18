NCC AB Capital Markets Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Maria Grimberg - NCC AB(publ)-Head of Communication&IR



Good morning, and welcome to us here at NCC. We're at the head office in Solna in Sweden, where we actually moved in exactly 1 year ago today. We would, of course, have liked to invite you all over. But in the current circumstances, that's not possible. So we hope that you will be with us behind your screens and also that you will ask questions later in the Q&A.



The agenda for today starts with an update on our general status, our strategic direction and our financial targets with CEO, Tomas Carlsson; and with Susanne Lithander, our CFO. And then later in the program, we'll move over to more of the business updates from each of the business area heads, and we will also hear more from Tomas and Susanne, and then in the end, a Q&A. The numbers for the Q&A will be available on the webcast and also on the web page, and I will also give them to you a bit later in the program.



Today's presenters, just so you know, besides Tomas Carlsson and Susanne Lithander, are also