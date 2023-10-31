Q3 2023 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO. And with me here today, I also have Susanne Lithander, our CFO.



Susanne Lithander - NCC AB(publ)-CFO and Head of Finance&IT



Good morning.



Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



And you will hear more from her in a little while. So let's talk about the third quarter. And the way to think about it, it was a good quarter. We have strong underlying earnings boosted by a one-off capital gain from the sales of a subsidiary. And I'm particularly happy about the 20th consecutive quarter for Infrastructure improving the business and that Industry has a good quarter back on normal levels. Building Sweden and Building Nordics, still impacted by lower margins in ongoing projects but