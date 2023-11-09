Ncc AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Maria Grimberg - NCC AB(publ)-Head of Communication



So welcome, everyone. A warm welcome to NCC's Capital Markets Day. My name is Maria Grimberg, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Communications and will be moderating this day. I've already said welcome to the people in the room, but I also want to say a warm welcome to the people joining us online. It's actually been 3 years since we had an event like this, and then it was all online in the middle of the pandemic. We have forgotten about the pandemic. We have other challenges to grapple with now, but it's really nice to be able to do something physical and online together.



The purpose of today is, of course, to give you all more insight into NCC. We want to have your questions, and we want to, of course, answer them. There are several ways of asking questions in the room, but also there is a questionnaire so you can send questions to us online. And there will also a telephone conference that we will open up and -- for questions a bit later on, and we'll get to that when we get to the question time. We have