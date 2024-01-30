Q4 2023 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - Ncc AB - CEO



Welcome to Ncc and our presentation of the fourth-quarter and the full year of 2023. This will be presented by me, Tomas Carlsson and our CFO, Sussane Lithander. And as usual, you are welcome to ask questions after our presentation. So let's start by looking at some of our key figures.



In the fourth quarter, Ncc had strong orders received of SEK16.2 billion, which brought the full year orders received to SEK56.8 billion, almost 7% higher than 2022.



The order backlog at the end of the year was SEK53.4 billion. Net sales in the quarter was SEK15.6 billion, slightly lower than last year and SEK56.9 billion for the full year, up compared to 2022. Operating profit was SEK358 million in the fourth quarter without any profit recognition from property development. For the full year, earnings are up with an operating profit of SEK1.8 billion.



So this was a good year for Ncc in a very mixed market. We had growing earnings and we reached our target of EPS of SEK16. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK8 per share