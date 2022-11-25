Nov 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Odfjell Technology Limited's Q3 2022 investor call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Gert Haugland, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP Finance & IR
Thank you. Welcome to Odfjell Technology's third-quarter investor call. My name is Gert Haugland. I'm the SVP for Finance and Investor Relations in Odfjell Technology. I'm joined by our CEO, Simen Lieungh; and our CFO, Jone Torstensen.
You will find the presentation on our website, and I ask you to take notice of the disclaimer on page 2. Simen will start off by going through the highlights for the quarter and the market outlook before Jone will cover the financial details. Thereafter, we will conclude with a Q&A session.
I now hand it over to Simen for the first part.
Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - CEO
Great.
Q3 2022 Odfjell Technology Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
