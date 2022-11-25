Q3 2022 Odfjell Technology Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP Finance & IR



Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP Finance & IR

Welcome to Odfjell Technology's third-quarter investor call. My name is Gert Haugland. I'm the SVP for Finance and Investor Relations in Odfjell Technology. I'm joined by our CEO, Simen Lieungh; and our CFO, Jone Torstensen.



Simen will start off by going through the highlights for the quarter and the market outlook before Jone will cover the financial details. Thereafter, we will conclude with a Q&A session.



I now hand it over to Simen for the first part.



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - CEO



