Q1 2023 Odfjell Technology Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Welcome to Odjfell Technology's Q1 presentation. My name is Gert Haugland. I'm the SVP for Finance and Investor Relations in Odfjell Technology. I'm joined by our CEO, Simen Lieungh; and our CFO, Jone Torstensen. You will find the presentation on our website, and I ask you to take notice of the disclaimer on the second page.



Simen will start by going through the highlights of the quarter and the market outlook. Jone will thereafter cover the financial figures before we conclude with a Q&A session. You can submit your questions through the webcast (inaudible) or by using the dial-in numbers. I now hand it over to Simen for the first part.



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Gert. I'm going through the markets and the headlines. And as I said, we will take care of the details regarding financial information. So we have a quarter behind us now. First with approximately NOK 1.1 billion in revenue. We have the same business areas as we have said. Also, to start with,