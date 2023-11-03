Q3 2023 Odfjell Technology Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the call, everybody. Thanks for calling in. I'll share with you the view and the highlights. The quarter with -- regarding revenue, EBITDA is very much in line with the last quarter, second quarter this year. But if we look a year back on the Q3 last year, we have significant improvements. The revenue -- or sorry, the order backlog has been stable around NOK