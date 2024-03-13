Insider Buying: COO North America Matthew Jansen Acquires Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

45 minutes ago
Matthew Jansen, Chief Operating Officer of North America at Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR), has purchased 6,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction has expanded the insider's ownership in the company, reflecting a continued confidence in the firm's prospects.

Over the past year, Matthew Jansen has been an active buyer of Darling Ingredients Inc stock, acquiring a total of 17,113 shares. The insider has not sold any shares during this period.

Darling Ingredients Inc is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

The insider transaction history for Darling Ingredients Inc reveals a pattern of insider confidence, with 11 insider buys recorded over the past year. In contrast, there have been 6 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a positive net insider buying trend.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Darling Ingredients Inc were trading at $42.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.872 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.82, which is below both the industry median of 18.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potentially undervalued situation relative to its peers and its own past trading history.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $97.26, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the positive insider trend and the stock's valuation metrics, suggesting that the insider sees the current share price as an attractive entry point.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent buying activity by COO North America Matthew Jansen may signal a bullish stance on the company's value and potential for growth.

