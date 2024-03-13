Robert Sinnott, the Chief Scientific Officer of Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA), has sold 3,945 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $46.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $183,679.20.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a global nutritional company that manufactures and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company is primarily involved in the development and marketing of products that assist in weight control, immune health, energy, and physical fitness.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,945 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Robert Sinnott follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for the company.

The stock market capitalization of Usana Health Sciences Inc stands at $899.686 million as of the last trading session, with the shares closing at $46.56. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 14.17, which is below the industry median of 18.39 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $59.67 suggests that the stock has potential for price appreciation based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Usana Health Sciences Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Usana Health Sciences Inc, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued at the current trading price.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA), investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the company's profile on GuruFocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.