Boise Cascade Co Director Sue Taylor Sells 1,503 Shares

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC), a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials, recently reported an insider sell transaction. Director Sue Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $140.13 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $210,615.39. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,306 shares of Boise Cascade Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys. Boise Cascade Co operates in the wood products and building materials industry, providing a range of products and services to retailers, contractors, and industrial customers. With a market cap of $5.135 billion, the company is a significant player in its sector. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.72, which is below both the industry median of 16.26 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical levels. However, when considering the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $63.41, Boise Cascade Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.21, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sell by Director Sue Taylor may attract attention from the market, considering the current valuation indicators of Boise Cascade Co.

