iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) is a digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining its wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company's portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services in the United States provides patients and their healthcare providers with actionable information to improve the quality of life and reduce the cost of care. According to a recent SEC filing, Minang Turakhia, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Science Officer of iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC, Financial), sold 943 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $111.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $104,785.02. Over the past year, Minang Turakhia has engaged in multiple insider transactions involving iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) shares. The insider has sold a total of 1,931 shares and has not made any share purchases during this period. The insider transaction history for iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy compared to 16 insider sells during this timeframe. On the valuation front, iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) shares were trading at $111.14 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately $3.33 billion. The stock's price-to-GuruFocus Value (GF Value) ratio is 0.8, with the GF Value estimated at $138.91. This suggests that iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

