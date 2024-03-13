Director J Morrow Sells 21,945 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

On March 5, 2024, J Morrow, a director of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial), sold 21,945 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial) is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. The company offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, hospitality services, and business and information technology.

According to the data provided, over the past year, J Morrow has sold a total of 140,989 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on March 5, 2024, is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp were trading at $9.95, giving the company a market cap of $309.514 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 11.51, which is lower than the industry median of 19.205 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.47, with a trading price of $9.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $6.77. This indicates that Lincoln Educational Services Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Lincoln Educational Services Corp.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Corp, suggesting that the stock is currently trading at a significant premium to its estimated value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial), interested individuals can visit the company's profile on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

