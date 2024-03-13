Director Olivia Nottebohm Sells Shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF)

AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial), a company that provides industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. Olivia Nottebohm, who holds a position at the company, executed the sale at an average price of $241.75 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $239,130.75. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in AppFolio Inc stands at a reduced number of shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 989 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where AppFolio Inc has seen 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells. 1765233938126761984.png The market capitalization of AppFolio Inc is currently $8.234 billion, reflecting the company's value as perceived by the stock market. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7653.00, significantly above both the industry median of 27.97 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to the broader industry and the company's own trading history. AppFolio Inc's stock price of $241.75 on the day of the insider's sale compares to a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $203.75. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. 1765233956145491968.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

