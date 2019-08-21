Aug 21, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Hugh Marks;CEO -



All right. Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Hugh Marks, the CEO of Nine Entertainment, and I would like to welcome you to the company's FY '19 results briefing. Greg Barnes, our CFO, is also here with me today.



In terms of the agenda for this call, I'll touch on our operating results for the past 12 months before handing over to Greg to go through the results in a little more detail. And I'll then speak further to what we've achieved with the merger and how it's already delivering on our strategy, positioning Nine for the media landscape of the future. And to this end, I'll also briefly discuss our recent offer to buy out the minorities in Macquarie Radio. I'll then update you on current trading and the outlook for financial year '20.



Operationally, FY '19 was a very strong year for Nine. Our overall pro forma EBITDA growth of 10% is a testament to the portfolio of assets we put together and the operating strength of our businesses and our people, all against the backdrop of a cyclically weak advertising and property market.



From a Free To Air