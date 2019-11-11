Nov 11, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Howard Costello - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As your Chairman, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Nine Entertainment Company. My name is Peter Costello.



Before opening the meeting, I refer you to the disclaimer here on the screen behind me and available through our ASX lodgement. It is now shortly after 10:00 a.m., and I am advised that this is a properly constituted meeting. As a quorum of at least 2 shareholders for a general meeting is present in person or by proxy, I declare the 2019 Annual General Meeting open. Unless there are any objections, I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read. Copies of the Notice of Meeting are available from the registration desk outside should you require them.



Let me now introduce the people who are with us this morning. To my immediate left is Rachel Launders, our General Counsel and Company Secretary; then Hugh Marks, our Chief Executive Officer, who will address the meeting a little later; next to Hugh is Nick