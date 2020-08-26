Aug 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Hugh John Marks - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Hugh Marks, the CEO of Nine Entertainment, and I'd like to welcome you to the company's FY '20 results briefing, last time from Willoughby. And Graeme Cassells, who is currently acting as our Chief Financial Officer, also here -- with me here today.



There's no doubt 2020 has been the challenging year. The extensive bushfires over summer, followed swiftly by the COVID pandemic have tested us all, both in our personal and our working lives. And our spare of thoughts for those who have been unwell, suffered loss throughout this period.



From a company perspective, I've been incredibly impressed by the way the entire Nine team has embraced change and got on with the job. That's what makes Nine the company it is. And whilst this has meant that the advertising markets were clearly very difficult, particularly during the second half of FY '20, there are a number of significant operational highlights across this year. Nine recorded growth in audiences across all of our