Nov 11, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Howard Costello - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As your Chairman, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Nine Entertainment Company. My name is Peter Costello.



As you would be aware, this meeting is being held as a virtual meeting. A first for us and probably many of you. You will be able to watch the meeting in real time, submit questions either online or by phone and vote on the resolutions at the meeting today online. If we encounter significant technical problems during the meeting, we may adjourn the meeting until 3:00 p.m. this afternoon to ensure all shareholders have an opportunity to participate and we'll notify the AFX if that happens -- ASX if that happens.



Before opening the meeting, I refer you to the disclaimer here on the screen and available through our ASX lodgment. It is now shortly after 10 a.m., and I am advised that this is a properly constituted meeting as a quorum of at least 2 shareholders for a general meeting is present in person or by proxy. I