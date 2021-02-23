Feb 23, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Hugh John Marks - Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone. I'm Hugh Marks, the CEO of Nine Entertainment, and I'd like to welcome you to the company's first half financial year 2021 results briefing from our new state-of-the-art Sports studio in North Sydney. Maria Phillips, our CFO, of course, is also with me here today.



Now I'm pleased to announce today a really strong first half result. In a period where much of Australia spent time in lockdown and the Australian economy went into technical recession, we've reported what I consider an extraordinary 42% increase in EBITDA with growth across all of our key television and publishing businesses. The [code of] line of business remains content, and Nine continues to create the content that audiences most want to consume. During the half, we recorded strong audience performance across all of our platforms. And our ability to monetize these audiences will continue to be enhanced through Nine's technology and data assets, both of which are many years ahead of our traditional competitors.

